‘Change is not going to happen without voting:’ encouraging minority communities to vote in the general election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As people cast their votes for the general election, minorities like Danielle Clemmons are recalling their voting experiences and making sure their voices are heard this election.

Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice has regularly monitored elections around the country to protect the rights of voters and prohibit voter suppression based on race, color, national origin, or religion.

Clemmons said during the Bush vs. Clinton election in 1992, her Florence City neighborhood wasn’t given the proper information or resources to cast their vote.

“We didn’t know that we were supposed to have gotten the voter registration card in the mail,” said Clemmons. “So when it came time to vote, we didn’t know anything about going to the right election site, we didn’t know the closest site to register to, we didn’t know anything about this.”

MORE INFORMATION | What you need to know before heading to the polls

Even since then, Clemmons has made it a priority to learn the voting process and get to the voting polls to cast her vote.

Marvin Neal, president of the NAACP for the Georgetown District, said it’s important for minority communities to vote and be the change they want to see.

“Change is not going to happen without voting and everyone needs to vote to make that change happen,” said Neal. “We just have to make sure we rise up and make our voices heard. During this election and all elections.”

The Justice Department will monitor polls in Horry County for compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Civil Rights Division personnel will be at the county voting site to protect and encourage all voters participating in the general election.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and will wrap up at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to check your polling place, your registration and get a sample ballot.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.