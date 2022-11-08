Submit a Tip
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results

2022 elections
2022 elections(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WMBF) - Americans were voting Tuesday in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate.

The balloting marks the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights. All 435 seats in the narrowly held House and one-third of the evenly divided Senate are being decided.

Here are interactive maps to break down the election results:

National Interactive Election Map

South Carolina Interactive Election Map

North Carolina Interactive Election Map

In South Carolina, the governor’s race is the one everyone will be watching to see if former Congressman Joe Cunningham will become the first Democratic governor in 20 years, or will Gov. Henry McMaster keep his spot as the state’s leader.

