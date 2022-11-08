INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results

WASHINGTON (AP/WMBF) - Americans were voting Tuesday in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate.

The balloting marks the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights. All 435 seats in the narrowly held House and one-third of the evenly divided Senate are being decided.

Here are interactive maps to break down the election results:

In South Carolina, the governor’s race is the one everyone will be watching to see if former Congressman Joe Cunningham will become the first Democratic governor in 20 years, or will Gov. Henry McMaster keep his spot as the state’s leader.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.