Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies prep ahead of Nicole

Santee Cooper enters OpCon4
Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are making preparations for the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through the Carolinas with coastal flooding and a risk of isolated tornadoes along with gusty winds and rain.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk

With the center of Nicole now forecast to pass west of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, the atmosphere will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes as thunderstorms and heavy downpours rotate on shore.

An isolated tornado risk may develop late Thursday through Friday.
An isolated tornado risk may develop late Thursday through Friday.(WMBF)

RELATED | FIRST ALERT: Know you evacuation zone 

As of noon Tuesday, Santee Cooper went to Operating Condition (OpCon) 4 alert status. This means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but effects may be limited or uncertain. At OpCon 4, the utility is primarily:

  • Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks
  • Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order
  • Taking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast at all times by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather app and have weather alerts for your area sent straight to your phone.

DOWNLOAD OPTIONS:

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
Maximo Campos Cardenas
N.C. man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Horry County fairgrounds
Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk
Ja'Quan Cortez
‘This was his best school year’: Lake City High School student honored with ceremony