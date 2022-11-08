Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies prep ahead of Nicole

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are making preparations for the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through the Carolinas with coastal flooding and a risk of isolated tornadoes along with gusty winds and rain.

With the center of Nicole now forecast to pass west of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, the atmosphere will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes as thunderstorms and heavy downpours rotate on shore.

An isolated tornado risk may develop late Thursday through Friday. (WMBF)

As of noon Tuesday, Santee Cooper went to Operating Condition (OpCon) 4 alert status. This means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but effects may be limited or uncertain. At OpCon 4, the utility is primarily:

Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks

Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order

Taking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

