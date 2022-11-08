‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer.

The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year.

This year, the light show will be moved from the Pavilion to the Boardwalk. Those taking part in the Winter Wonderland festivities will see lights from 2nd Avenue Pier all the way to Plyler Park, and there will be different holiday light themes along the Boardwalk.

There will also be a Holiday Market open to everyone and the Southwest Winter Fun Zone.

“It’s going to have big inflatable bouncy houses, inflatable slides and maze, a snow angel station and marshmallow roasting station. This is a fun, family holiday event,” said Troy Marrion, the special events supervisor for the city of Myrtle Beach.

The Southwest Winter Fun Zone will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Some extra festive decorations include adding snowflakes to the light poles, adding lights to oak trees on Broadway Street and adding entertainment and holiday lights to Nance Plaza.

There will also be a special visit from Santa Clause every Saturday night.

Winter Wonderland kicks off on Nov. 17 and will run through Dec. 23.

