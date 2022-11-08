Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer.

The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year.

This year, the light show will be moved from the Pavilion to the Boardwalk. Those taking part in the Winter Wonderland festivities will see lights from 2nd Avenue Pier all the way to Plyler Park, and there will be different holiday light themes along the Boardwalk.

There will also be a Holiday Market open to everyone and the Southwest Winter Fun Zone.

“It’s going to have big inflatable bouncy houses, inflatable slides and maze, a snow angel station and marshmallow roasting station. This is a fun, family holiday event,” said Troy Marrion, the special events supervisor for the city of Myrtle Beach.

The Southwest Winter Fun Zone will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Some extra festive decorations include adding snowflakes to the light poles, adding lights to oak trees on Broadway Street and adding entertainment and holiday lights to Nance Plaza.

There will also be a special visit from Santa Clause every Saturday night.

Winter Wonderland kicks off on Nov. 17 and will run through Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threat
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
.
VIDEO: ‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
.
VIDEO: Robert Whitehurst's 4 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicole
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lake City
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City