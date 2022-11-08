Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon.

The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone.

Frontier is working on restoring the service.

Florence County Emergency Management officials said they will update the community when the landline service is restored.

