Florence County deputies execute a search warrant, make arrest in ongoing car break-ins, drug investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in connection to a week-long investigation involving drugs and stolen weapons from car break-ins.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said FCSO executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Franklin Drive where they recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs including cocaine.

Sheriff Joye said SWAT and FCSO Narcotics Investigators were on the scene late into Monday evening.

The suspect’s identity, charges and further details about the case have not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.