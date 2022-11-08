FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through the Carolinas with coastal flooding and a risk of isolated tornadoes along with gusty winds and rain.

At 8:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 72.0 West. Nicole is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A turn toward the west and west-southwest is forecast today and tonight, and that motion should continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. Nicole’s center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night. Nicole will continue to weaken as it moves through South Carolina late Thursday night through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph with higher gusts. Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm later today and begin strengthening, and it is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 380 miles from the center.

The latest update. (WMBF)

Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning across all of the northwestern Bahamas by tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area along the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night with tropical storm conditions expected by tonight or early Wednesday.

Windy weather continues with increasing chances of coastal flooding and periods of rain from Thursday into Friday. (WMBF)

Nicole is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall. In the Northwest Bahamas into the eastern, central and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula 3 to 5 inches with local totals of 7 inches are possible. Southeast Georgia into portions of South Carolina will see 1 to 4 inches. Heavy rainfall from this system will spread north farther up the Eastern Seaboard late Thursday into Friday.

COASTAL FLOODING

As the winds pick up offshore this week, the surf will quickly increase. The Grand Strand will experience surf heights between 4′ - 6′ through mid-week. A combination of the rough surf and strong offshore winds will lead to some coastal flooding issues around high tide this week.

The highest tide is expected with the high tide Wednesday morning, occurring around 8 am. Minor coastal flooding may also occur during the high tide Thursday and Friday morning before Nicole begins to exit the areas. More coastal erosion is likely as the dunes are already in rough shape post-Hurricane Ian.

Coastal flooding will be possible at high tide this week (WMBF)

TORNADO RISK

With the center of Nicole now forecast to pass west of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, the atmosphere will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes as thunderstorms and heavy downpours rotate on shore.

An isolated tornado risk may develop late Thursday through Friday. (WMBF)

WINDS

We’ll begin to see our winds increase throughout the day Tuesday, turning gusty Wednesday through Friday. While tropical storm force winds are expected offshore, they will remain lower along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Winds will gust between 30 - 40 mph along the immediate coastline, closer to 20 - 30 mph for areas across inland Horry County and the Pee Dee. Isolated power outages are possible but significant issues are not expected.

The strongest winds arrive Wednesday (WMBF)

RAIN

Heavy rain will begin to arrive late Thursday and linger throughout most of Friday. The heaviest rain is likely from late Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Rain totals are expected to range between 1″ to 2″ with an isolated 3 to 4″ totals possible. This is actually much needed rainfall and is not expected to produce significant flooding.

1" to 2" of rain is expected (WMBF)

