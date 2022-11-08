FBI, police work to identify body found on Lumberton street

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Officials are working to identify a body found on a Lumberton street Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. found a body at 3601 West 5th Street.

The body was in a state of decomposition, the report states.

Investigators from the department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team are assisting with processing the scene, to determine who this person is and what may have happened.

At this time the investigation is in the early stages; however, officials are asking if you have a family member missing or know of someone who frequents the area and has not been seen recently, please contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Additionally, the Lumberton Police Department is also asking anyone with information concerning this investigation to please call the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.

