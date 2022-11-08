The Destination Cure Fashion Show is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Destination Cure: The Jacqueline Elizabeth Rodgers Foundation is an organization dedicated to inspiring and uplifting breast cancer patients, survivors.

Their mission as a community is to ensure No One Fights Alone!

They bring awareness and support to women facing health challenges and the effects on their families.

They also provide a financial award to be used to meet the day-to-day needs of their recipients.

The fashion show is Sat, November 12, 2022, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at 800 Gabreski Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.