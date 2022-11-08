Changes made to high school football playoff schedule due to Tropical Storm Nicole

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several high school football playoff games in the WMBF viewing area are being moved due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The following changes have already been announced. This page will be updated as more are made throughout the week.

CLASS 4A

Bluffton at South Florence - Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at West Florence - Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon - Thursday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Andrews at Barnwell - Saturday, 1 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland - Saturday, 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville - Saturday, 3 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill - Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

SCISA CLASS 4A

Trinity Collegiate at Lawrence Manning - Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA CLASS 3A

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

