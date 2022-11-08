Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A body found along a Lumberton street, turned out to be a life-sized mannequin, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. along the 3600 block of West 5th Street discovered what appeared to be a body in a bad state of decomposition.

Investigators from the department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Authorities said that it turned out to be a mannequin that had been exposed to the weather elements.

