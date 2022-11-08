Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say

The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens concerned.(WDAM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A body found along a Lumberton street, turned out to be a life-sized mannequin, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said an officer on patrol around 5 a.m. along the 3600 block of West 5th Street discovered what appeared to be a body in a bad state of decomposition.

Investigators from the department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Authorities said that it turned out to be a mannequin that had been exposed to the weather elements.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Joseph Barefoot
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Decision 2022 |What you need to know before heading to the polls
South Carolina election vote
‘Fusion voting’: How SC candidates appear under more than one party
Maximo Campos Cardenas
N.C. man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Horry County fairgrounds
Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in...
SC Superintendent Race Watch: Democrat Lisa Ellis, Republican Ellen Weaver compete for position