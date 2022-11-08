Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert

Legendary '90s boy band Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert in London. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN/Gray News) – Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys cried at the boy band’s Sunday night concert in London during a tribute to his brother, Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34.

Note: In the video, Aaron Carter’s age is accidentally announced as 43 instead of 34.

The band performed “No Place” as photos of Nick Carter and the “I Want Candy” singer played on screen.

The 42-year-old was visibly emotional, sobbing as bandmates A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

Dorough said they were dedicating their next song, “Breathe,” to Aaron Carter.

“May you rest in peace,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will arrive Friday
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected locally from Nicole
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Latest News

COLOR THE WORLD ORANGE DAY
VIDEO: ‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to remember Lake City High School student killed while walking to school
VIDEO: SkyWheel recognizes Color the World Orange Day to spread awareness of CRPS
.
VIDEO: Car slams into Myrtle Beach-area sports bar
.
VIDEO: Florence County deadly weekend shootings, residents voice concerns for safety