Atlantic Beach council honors Jim Dewitt during council meeting

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach council members honored the late Jim Dewitt with a moment of silence at the start of the 45-minute meeting Monday night.

“Let us all stand and have a moment of silence for Jim Dewitt,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans.

With a bow on the chair Dewitt used to sit in, his colleagues recalled what his legacy is and will be going forward.

“He had a profound positive impact on me personally and professionally. His positive vision on the continued revitalization of the Atlantic Beach Community was omnipresent in his conversations with me,” said Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum.

Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and his relative Natasha Stevens were shot and killed on Oct. 9. Dewitt’s son Matthew Dewitt remains in jail, accused in the shootings.

The council focused on the plans Dewitt had for the town he grew up in.

“Councilman Dewitt learned many of his life’s lessons in Atlantic Beach, enjoyed the ocean, and watched his parents build manage and run the history Dewitt Hotel,” said Evans.

A special election will be held on Jan. 17, 2023, to fill the vacant seat. Atlantic Beach Elections Commission Chairman Joe Montgomery was at the meeting and talked about the rules.

“You have to physically live in the town,” said Montgomery. “We’ve had controversy in the past about that so we’re going to scrutinize that very closely this year.”

Jim Dewitt reportedly owned homes in both Atlantic Beach and Columbia.

The filing period for the vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 11, and close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The filing fee is $25 and those running for the seat can file at the Atlantic Beach Town Hall located on 30th Avenue South.

Those who wish to vote in the upcoming election must register by Dec. 16, 2022. This is a nonpartisan election and no party affiliation will be placed on the ballot. The seat’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.