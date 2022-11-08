Submit a Tip
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident. The condition of the other person hurt was not available as of Tuesday.

It was the second shooting in the county that deputies responded to in nearly 24 hours. The other occurred Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane, where at least one person was killed.

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs sent a statement to WMBF News about the deadly shootings over the weekend, calling them alarming.

“It’s really alarming that we continue to see a rise in these types of events. The sheriff’s office has created a task force for these violent crimes, which we expect to help with the situation,” Springs wrote.

An autopsy for James has been scheduled.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

