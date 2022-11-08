Submit a Tip
3 winners in S.C. from Powerball draw, including $1 million ticket

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A single ticket in California has won a record-breaking $2.04 billion, and in South Carolina, three tickets also collected big wins.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket sold in Fort Mill at a 7-Eleven on Highway 106 won $1 million, while two tickets purchased at Loves Travel Stop #333 on Sutton Ridge Lane in Fort Mill and the other at the 3 Way Food Mart #21 on Richland Avenue West in Aiken won $50,000 each.

The million-dollar ticket matched the first five white ball numbers drawn, and the two $50,000 winners matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $1 million in the lottery are 1 in 11,688,054, and slightly better odds of winning $50,000 which are 1 in 913,129.

