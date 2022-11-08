Submit a Tip
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m.

HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina will assist the resident.

The fire is under investigation.

