Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (Gray News) – A woman who claimed a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket won an even bigger prize the same day.

According to the Delaware Lottery, the 70-year-old woman – who wished to remain anonymous – bought a winning ticket from a gas station in Newark. After about a week, she visited the lottery headquarters on Oct. 20 to claim her $100,000 prize, but her lucky day was far from over.

On her way home, she stopped and purchased three more tickets, with one turning out to be a $300,000 top prize winner.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman said. “When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The two turned around and headed back to the lottery headquarters to claim the $300,000 prize, making her total winnings for the day $400,000.

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.

