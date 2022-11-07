Warrants: Longs man shot victim without removing gun from jacket pocket

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is being held under no bond in connection to an October shooting in Longs.

Horry County police were called to a home in the 600 block of Freemont Road for a shooting where they found three witnesses.

The witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as Danford Williams Jr., and the victim got into an argument in the living.

Arrest warrants state that Williams then reached into his jacket pocket and shot the victim in the leg/groin area without taking the gun out of his pocket.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

Williams ran from the scene, according to the warrant, but was taken into custody on Halloween.

He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.