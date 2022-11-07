Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrants: Longs man shot victim without removing gun from jacket pocket

Danford Williams Jr.
Danford Williams Jr.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is being held under no bond in connection to an October shooting in Longs.

Horry County police were called to a home in the 600 block of Freemont Road for a shooting where they found three witnesses.

The witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as Danford Williams Jr., and the victim got into an argument in the living.

Arrest warrants state that Williams then reached into his jacket pocket and shot the victim in the leg/groin area without taking the gun out of his pocket.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

Williams ran from the scene, according to the warrant, but was taken into custody on Halloween.

He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole will impact the Bahamas and Florida and then likely the Carolinas as a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

Latest News

Cortez Sherman
Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Man wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Joseph Barefoot
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie
Police: Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns