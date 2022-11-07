SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in the Conway area.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer found a female inmate unresponsive in a cell in the booking unit.

The sheriff’s office said the officer alerted medical personnel who began CPR and requested EMS. When EMS arrived, the inmate didn’t have a pulse, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said EMS continued life-saving measures and took the inmate to Conway Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the inmate.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate had been booked into the detention center around 10:30 a.m. Friday after being arrested by the Horry County Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, driving under suspension and drug-related charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted, and agents responded to the detention center to investigate the inmate’s death.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play was involved.

