Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in the Conway area.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer found a female inmate unresponsive in a cell in the booking unit.

The sheriff’s office said the officer alerted medical personnel who began CPR and requested EMS. When EMS arrived, the inmate didn’t have a pulse, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said EMS continued life-saving measures and took the inmate to Conway Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the inmate.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate had been booked into the detention center around 10:30 a.m. Friday after being arrested by the Horry County Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, driving under suspension and drug-related charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted, and agents responded to the detention center to investigate the inmate’s death.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole will impact the Bahamas and Florida and then likely the Carolinas as a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Community gathers to remember Lake City High School student killed while walking to school
VIDEO: SkyWheel recognizes Color the World Orange Day to spread awareness of CRPS
.
VIDEO: Car slams into Myrtle Beach-area sports bar
DECISION 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls