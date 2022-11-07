Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County

Joseph Barefoot
Joseph Barefoot(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend in Florence County.

Deputies were called to a shooting Saturday night on Autumn Lane where they found the victim.

The person was taken to the hospital but later died.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.

Joseph Barefoot, 19, was arrested in the case and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Barefoot shot the victim after a verbal and physical fight.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

