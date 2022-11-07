Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will arrive Friday
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected locally from Nicole
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

COLOR THE WORLD ORANGE DAY
VIDEO: ‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to remember Lake City High School student killed while walking to school
VIDEO: SkyWheel recognizes Color the World Orange Day to spread awareness of CRPS
.
VIDEO: Car slams into Myrtle Beach-area sports bar
The heaviest rain will arrive Friday
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected locally from Nicole