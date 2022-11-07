Submit a Tip
Powerball jackpot still unclaimed, sitting at $1.9 billion

Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out.
N.C. Powerball
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - With tonight’s Powerball jackpot sitting at a cool $1.9 billion, people are using whatever advantage they have to get a little extra luck on their side.

Maybe it’s a set of lucky numbers, or a rabbit’s foot – for others, it’s a specific location where they get their tickets.

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store off I-77 up in Iredell county is that store for some people.

[$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County]

Someone came awfully close to winning it all at that store last week.

The winning Powerball ticket was for the Wednesday’s drawing when the jackpot was at $1.2 billion. No one won the big one, but people on this area were super excited that someone matched five white Powerball numbers to win $1 million, and they hope the luck doesn’t run out here at Sheetz.

“The off chance that I win, that would be amazing, but would have no clue what to do with the money,” said Matthew Meheen from Harmony.

Only time will tell where that winning ticket comes from.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

