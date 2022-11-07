Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area

Cortez Sherman
Cortez Sherman(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area.

Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An incident report states that on June 25, officers were called to the 300 block of Highway 65 for a gunshot victim.

Officers met with EMS who said the victim was shot twice, once in the torso area and once in the hip.

Sherman is being held on a $110,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News has requested the arrest warrants in the case to learn more about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole will impact the Bahamas and Florida and then likely the Carolinas as a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

Latest News

Danford Williams Jr.
Warrants: Longs man shot victim without removing gun from jacket pocket
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Man wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Joseph Barefoot
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie
Police: Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns