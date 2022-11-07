Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area.

Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An incident report states that on June 25, officers were called to the 300 block of Highway 65 for a gunshot victim.

Officers met with EMS who said the victim was shot twice, once in the torso area and once in the hip.

Sherman is being held on a $110,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News has requested the arrest warrants in the case to learn more about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

