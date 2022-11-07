Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed near Loris area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was hit and killed last week near the Loris area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Amy Jo Watts from Tabor City. Willard said she died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive.

Tidwell said a 2006 Buick was heading west on Sandy Bluff Road when it ran off to the left and hit Watts who was walking on the shoulder.

Master Trooper Brian Jones later confirmed that the driver of the Buick, Jamie Lanier, is charged in connection to the wreck.

Jamie Lanier
Jamie Lanier(JRLDC)

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Friday on charges of driving under suspension, reckless homicide as well as hit and run involving death.

He remains behind bars on a $105,650 bond as of 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

