Man wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While working the Pecan Festival Saturday, Florence police officers caught a man wanted for attempted murder and outstanding warrants.

Robert Lee Holloman, Jr., is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property for an Aug. 27 incident.

According to the report, the night of Aug. 27, Holloman drove to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue and “briefly exchanged words with one of the two victims.”

Police say at that point, Holloman pulled out a gun and shot into the victim’s vehicle.

No one was hurt; however, two cars and a building were damaged, the report states.

According to FPD, Holloman was taken into custody at the Pecan Festival without incident.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and remains in custody on a $36,000 surety bond.

