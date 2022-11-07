Florence County shooting under investigation, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information was immediately available.

It’s the second shooting in the county that deputies responded to in nearly 24 hours.

The other occurred Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane, where at least one person was killed.

Details on that shooting also remain limited as of Sunday.

