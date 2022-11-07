Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items.

They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.

Come along with us to taste test our way through, learn some secrets in the kitchen, and check out a signature cocktail.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will arrive Friday
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected locally from Nicole
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - DiLisi's on the Beach Pizzeria & Grill Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - DiLisi's on the Beach Pizzeria & Grill Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - DiLisi's on the Beach Pizzeria & Grill Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - The Manor, Florence