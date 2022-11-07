Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DECISION 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls

(Ally Kadlubar)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Many big races will be decided on Tuesday, including who will be South Carolina’s next governor and who will be the top education leader in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina saw record numbers for early voter turnout which ended on Saturday, but thousands will still head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Here is what you need to know before you head out and vote:

  • Polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • CLICK HERE to check your polling place, your registration and get a sample ballot
  • You will be asked to present photo ID when you check in to vote. You must show one of the following:
    • SC Driver’s License
    • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
      • includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit
    • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
    • US Passport
    • Federal Military ID
      • includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

MORE INFORMATION | Frequently Asked Questions for 2022 General Election

ELECTION RESULTS | Bookmark this page for 2022 General Election Results

WMBF News will be bringing you the election results both on-air and online as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

We will have crews in Charleston, Columbia and Horry County, covering the big races that will impact South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole will impact the Bahamas and Florida and then likely the Carolinas as a tropical storm...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

Latest News

The men hoping to lead South Carolina for the next four years will be crisscrossing the state...
In days before election, Cunningham pledges bipartisan cabinet if elected SC governor
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to extend the town’s state of emergency and prohibit...
Atlantic Beach announces special election to fill slain town councilman’s seat
Candidates across South Carolina were tailgating with fans at Coastal Carolina's football game...
Candidates tailgate with Coastal Carolina fans, voters