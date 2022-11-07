DECISION 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Many big races will be decided on Tuesday, including who will be South Carolina’s next governor and who will be the top education leader in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina saw record numbers for early voter turnout which ended on Saturday, but thousands will still head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Here is what you need to know before you head out and vote:

Polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to check your polling place, your registration and get a sample ballot

You will be asked to present photo ID when you check in to vote. You must show one of the following: SC Driver’s License SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit SC Voter Registration Card with Photo US Passport Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card



MORE INFORMATION | Frequently Asked Questions for 2022 General Election

ELECTION RESULTS | Bookmark this page for 2022 General Election Results

WMBF News will be bringing you the election results both on-air and online as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

We will have crews in Charleston, Columbia and Horry County, covering the big races that will impact South Carolina.

