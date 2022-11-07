Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed on Highway 501 early Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Dorsha Sherman of Conway died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sherman was hit by a pick-up truck while she was walking on Highway 501 at Carolina Road which is about a mile south of Conway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

