Coroner’s office identifies woman hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed on Highway 501 early Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Dorsha Sherman of Conway died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sherman was hit by a pick-up truck while she was walking on Highway 501 at Carolina Road which is about a mile south of Conway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

