Community gathers to remember Lake City High School student killed while walking to school

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community came together Sunday to honor a 15-year-old that was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking to school.

A vigil was held in memory of Ja’Quan Cortez at Lake City High School’s track.

Cortez, a ninth-grader at LCHS, was hit by a truck while walking to school on Highway 378 last Wednesday.

Cortez’s friend Antwon Gaskins says Cortez was the heart and soul of the friends’ group and he will surely be missed.

“Even though we lost Ja’Quan, it’s still going to be like he is here. He is not here where we can see him, but he is here in our hearts. Either way, Ja’Quan is with us. We are going to go together and get through it,” Gaskins said.

In a statement, LCHS principal Terrell Fleming called Cortez “a nice and well-mannered young man who excelled in art.”

A balloon release in Cortez’s honor is also planned to be held at the track Monday. It is open to the public.

