SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was struck and killed by a truck in Horry County early Sunday, according to authorities.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 501 approximately a mile south of Conway.

Bolt said a GMC pickup and the pedestrian were both traveling north on the highway at the time of the incident.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Conway Fire Department, Conway Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

