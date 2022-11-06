Owner excited for Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream location on new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A beloved Grand Strand ice cream parlor will be scooping up an opportunity at the new Surfside Beach Pier.

Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction. The Town of Surfside Beach later confirmed the news in its own statement.

Owner Grady Dwiggins told WMBF News that they’ve been waiting for months after submitting a proposal to the town for which ice cream parlor will get to set shop at the pier.

The town’s pier committee then put it up for a vote, in which the people of Surfside Beach chose their favorite.

“It’s delicious. You can tell is homemade. The flavors are incredible. You can’t make up your mind because there’s so many great choices,” said Tanya Kostrzewa.

Dwiggins said this is a great opportunity for the business to expand. The family signed a 10-year agreement with the town and will be the only ice cream parlor at the pier.

“We are feeling great. We are really excited. We’ve been in this process for a while and we were hoping this would be the outcome, so it feels great to finally be here and be ready for the pier to be built out and open,” said Dwiggins.

A town official also confirmed to WMBF News that the Surf Diner restaurant will hold over its lease from the old pier, which was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

A date has not been set for when the pier will be open to the public.

Officials originally planned for the project to be completed by November, but the timeline shifted over the summer.

