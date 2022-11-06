Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing woman

Devon DeMaria
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to locate a missing woman considered to be endangered.

The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was last seen early Sunday afternoon near Oxbow Drive.

She’s described as being between 100 and 120 pounds with thin blonde hair. DeMaria was also last seen wearing grey pants, a flannel shirt with a white T-shirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

