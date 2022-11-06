Submit a Tip
Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon.

“It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said.

Turner’s viral social media post about his firing from Wendy’s changed everything. The outpour of online support was a pleasant surprise.

