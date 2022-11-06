FIRST ALERT: Keeping a close eye on the tropics for potential development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Even though we’re in November, we’re still in Hurricane season and the tropics are brewing this week. We are watching two tropics waves in the Atlantic ocean that both have a high chance in tropical development.

DISTURBANCE #1

This tropical wave has a 70% percent chance of Tropical development in the two days.

Showers and thunderstorms have recently decreased in coverage in association with a well-defined low pressure area located several hundred miles east of Bermuda. If the shower and thunderstorm activity re-develops near the center, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward over the central Atlantic. The system is forecast to turn northward and northeastward and merge with a strong cold front by the middle of this week, and further development is not expected beyond that time. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

This will not bring any impacts here at home and will stay far away out in sea

Keeping an eye on the tropics (WMBF)

DISTURBANCE #2

This tropical wave have a 50% percent chance of Tropical Development in two days and 80 percent chance in five days.

A trough of low pressure located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The trough is forecast to move northward over the southwestern Atlantic later today, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form north of Hispaniola. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form early this week while the system moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic.

Rain chance increases next week (WMBF)

Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas during the early to middle part of this week. The disturbance is also expected to bring locally heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system.

Gusty winds possible next week (WMBF)

