FIRST ALERT: Dry for now but that will change later this week

Rain chances increase later this week
By Matt Bullock
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather is going to stay quiet for now but that could change later this week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have periods of sun and clouds mixed but overall still a pleasant Sunday. Temperatures will warm up in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. With the southeast winds continue to dominate the area, I cannot rule out a stray isolated shower in the afternoon

Warm and humid today
TONIGHT

Rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows will drop down in the upper 50s to low 60s all across the Pee Dee

WHATS GOING ON LATER THIS WEEK

The weather remains mainly dry into Monday before tropical moisture comes streaming into the region. An area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Bahamas early next week. This system will drift towards the Southeast coastline, increasing the winds and rain chances through mid-week.

While uncertainty remains high, we can at least expect breezy winds Wednesday and rain chances increasing by Thursday and Friday

Keeping an eye on the Tropics
