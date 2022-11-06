Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR owner and Super Bowl-winning head coach Joe Gibbs, passed away overnight, Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed on Sunday.

The younger Gibbs was just 49 years old and was part owner of his father’s race team. He passed away in his sleep.

It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time. — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 6, 2022

Coy Gibbs’ son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Ty was scheduled to race in the Cup Series finale, but pulled out of the event. Daniel Hemric will race in his place.

Joe Gibbs’ eldest son, J.D., passed away in 2019 of a degenerative neurological disease, also at the age of 49.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota, is in the Championship 4 for Sunday’s Cup Series championship race.

In a tweet, the team said that the family ‘appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.’

A moment of silence in honor of Coy Gibbs is held at Phoenix Raceway. pic.twitter.com/OeXHBMG71O — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2022

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” driver Denny Hamlin said in a tweet.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch posted. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

Members of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., also shared their condolences prior to the green flag on Sunday.

“Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said in a statement.

A moment of silence was held in honor of Gibbs prior to the start of Sunday’s championship race.

According to the AP, Gibbs played linebacker at Stanford from 1991-94 and served as an offensive quality control assistant during his father’s second stint as the Washington NFL coach.

He also had a short racing career, including two years in the then-NASCAR Busch Series and three in NASCAR’s Trucks Series.

