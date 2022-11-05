Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.

As of 6:40 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

