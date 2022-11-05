Submit a Tip
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area building, crews say(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.

As of 6:40 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

