Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.(San Antonio Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week.

Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and inspired millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species.

At the age of 62, the zoo said Lucky was one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is about 47.5 years, according to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Our hearts are broken,” the zoo shared on social media.

According to the zoo, Lucky inspired those to love and appreciate elephants, and the team will continue to fight to save them from extinction.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round
.
VIDEO: Woman continues 'Walking' to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
.
VIDEO: Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
.
VIDEO: Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina beats App State, 35-28