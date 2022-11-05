Myrtle Beach man arrested on felony drug charges in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on felony drug charges Friday evening.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Eluterio Gomez, 26, has been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home.

Deputy Thompson and K9 Dukat were deployed to search for drugs.

K9 Dukat (WMBF News)

Deputies and agents with the GCSO Narcotics and Vice Unit found nearly 639 grams of a substance suspected as heroin in multiple prepackaged baggies and approximately 30 grams of a substance suspected as cocaine along with cash.

The heroin street value is over $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

