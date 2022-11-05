Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach man arrested on felony drug charges in Georgetown County

Eluterio Gomez
Eluterio Gomez(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach was arrested by Georgetown County deputies on felony drug charges Friday evening.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Eluterio Gomez, 26, has been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home.

Deputy Thompson and K9 Dukat were deployed to search for drugs.

K9 Dukat
K9 Dukat(WMBF News)

Deputies and agents with the GCSO Narcotics and Vice Unit found nearly 639 grams of a substance suspected as heroin in multiple prepackaged baggies and approximately 30 grams of a substance suspected as cocaine along with cash.

The heroin street value is over $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
1 injured, Hwy 501 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round
.
VIDEO: Woman continues 'Walking' to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
.
VIDEO: Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
.
VIDEO: Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community