FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Besides the chance for a few stray showers, it’s going to be a quiet weekend with above normal temperatures.

TODAY

The cloud cover will increase this weekend but overall, rain chances remain slim. We do expect a few quick-moving showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances will cap at 20%. If you manage to get underneath a shower, they should be in and out within 15 minutes.

Temperatures continue to soar well above average this weekend. We’ll climb into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand this afternoon. Areas across inland Horry County and the rest of the Pee Dee will likely approach 80°.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies continue this evening with rain chances dropping. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s in across the Pee Dee and upper 60s in the Grand Strand. Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, make sure you set the clocks back one hour.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have periods of sun and clouds mixed but overall still a pleasant Sunday. Temperatures will warm up in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland.

Warm weekend (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE NEXT WEEK

The weather remains mainly dry into Monday before tropical moisture comes streaming into the region. An area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Bahamas early next week. This system will drift towards the Southeast coastline, increasing the winds and rain chances through mid-week.

While uncertainty remains high, we can at least expect an increasing chance of downpours and breezy winds Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Keeping an eye on next week (WMBF)

