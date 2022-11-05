Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south when it ran off the road to the right and overturned. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

