Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
1 injured, Hwy 501 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers
Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after...
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales