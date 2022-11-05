3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are facing charges after authorities found firearms and drugs during a search in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in the seizure of “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms and cash.

3 charged after weapons, drugs found in Murrells Inlet (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities then arrested Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes as a result of the search.

Shultz is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a violent felony. Lowes was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Online records show they remain at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Saturday.

Jones was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, deputies said. Records show she was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Friday before being moved to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County later in the afternoon. She’s charged with financial identity fraud and obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.

Online records show Jones remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention as of Saturday afternoon.

