Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 charged after guns, drugs found in Murrells Inlet

Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes
Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are facing charges after authorities found firearms and drugs during a search in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in the seizure of “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” along with heroin, marijuana, three firearms and cash.

3 charged after weapons, drugs found in Murrells Inlet
3 charged after weapons, drugs found in Murrells Inlet(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities then arrested Douglas Shultz, Jamie Jones and Tanner Lowes as a result of the search.

Shultz is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a violent felony. Lowes was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Online records show they remain at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Saturday.

Jones was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, deputies said. Records show she was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Friday before being moved to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County later in the afternoon. She’s charged with financial identity fraud and obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.

Online records show Jones remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention as of Saturday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Pedestrian critically injured in Green Sea crash
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
1 injured, Hwy 501 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
Warm weekend
FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with chances for stray showers
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round