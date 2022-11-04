Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Work visa increase could help staffing issues at Grand Strand businesses

H-2B visas increase could help businesses struggling with empty jobs.
H-2B visas increase could help businesses struggling with empty jobs.(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Businesses across the Grand Strand will have the opportunity to get more workers to fill empty positions.

Last month, the Department of Homeland security added 64,176 H-2B visas for the fiscal year 2023, which is almost double the H-2B visas offered each year.

The H-2B program allows businesses to hire temporary workers from outside the country, and perform work that in nonagricultural, such as hospitality, tourism and landscaping. It’s meant to address the need for seasonal workers.

The president of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Karen Riordan, says these additional visas can bring some relief to businesses struggling to hire workers.

“This definitely will provide and hospitality industry with employing extra workers during our peak travel season next year. So we are very excited about that,” said Riordan “They’ve really been short staff since COVID began in 2020. No one has really gone back to full strength so this is an opportunity to really try to make up for some of those shortcomings and get back hiring to full strength.”

Businesses looking to hire H-2B visas must show that there are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing and qualified to perform the temporary work. Employers must also prove that hiring H-2B workers won’t negatively impact the wages and working conditions of U.S. workers.

Click here for more information on H-2B visas and how to participate in the program.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman continues 'Walking' to End Alzheimer’s after husband passes from dementia
.
VIDEO: Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
.
VIDEO: Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community
HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Carolina beats App State, 35-28
Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier
Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier