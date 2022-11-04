Work visa increase could help staffing issues at Grand Strand businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Businesses across the Grand Strand will have the opportunity to get more workers to fill empty positions.

Last month, the Department of Homeland security added 64,176 H-2B visas for the fiscal year 2023, which is almost double the H-2B visas offered each year.

The H-2B program allows businesses to hire temporary workers from outside the country, and perform work that in nonagricultural, such as hospitality, tourism and landscaping. It’s meant to address the need for seasonal workers.

The president of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Karen Riordan, says these additional visas can bring some relief to businesses struggling to hire workers.

“This definitely will provide and hospitality industry with employing extra workers during our peak travel season next year. So we are very excited about that,” said Riordan “They’ve really been short staff since COVID began in 2020. No one has really gone back to full strength so this is an opportunity to really try to make up for some of those shortcomings and get back hiring to full strength.”

Businesses looking to hire H-2B visas must show that there are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing and qualified to perform the temporary work. Employers must also prove that hiring H-2B workers won’t negatively impact the wages and working conditions of U.S. workers.

Click here for more information on H-2B visas and how to participate in the program.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.