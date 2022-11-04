WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!
SCHSL CLASS 5A
River Bluff at Carolina Forest
Berkeley at St. James
Conway at Summerville
SCHSL CLASS 4A
Richland Northeast at South Florence
Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence
Lucy Beckham at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Irmo
Myrtle Beach at May River
Wilson at AC Flora
SCHSL CLASS 3A
Marlboro County at Dillon
Lakewood at Manning
Aynor at Crestwood
Loris at Camden
SCHSL CLASS 2A
Cheraw at Marion
Buford at Andrews
Kingstree at Timberland
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
SCHSL CLASS A
Military Magnet at Johnsonville
Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
Whale Branch at Lake View
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill
Hannah-Pamplico at Estill
East Clarendon at Cross
SCISA CLASS 4A
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
SCISA CLASS 3A
Hilton Head Prep at Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian
SCISA CLASS A
The King’s Academy at Lee Academy
