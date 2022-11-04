WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

SCHSL CLASS 5A

River Bluff at Carolina Forest

Berkeley at St. James

Conway at Summerville

SCHSL CLASS 4A

Richland Northeast at South Florence

Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Irmo

Myrtle Beach at May River

Wilson at AC Flora

SCHSL CLASS 3A

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lakewood at Manning

Aynor at Crestwood

Loris at Camden

SCHSL CLASS 2A

Cheraw at Marion

Buford at Andrews

Kingstree at Timberland

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

SCHSL CLASS A

Military Magnet at Johnsonville

Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Lake View

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill

Hannah-Pamplico at Estill

East Clarendon at Cross

SCISA CLASS 4A

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

SCISA CLASS 3A

Hilton Head Prep at Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian

SCISA CLASS A

The King’s Academy at Lee Academy

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.