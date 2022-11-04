Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.

The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th.

You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of Surfside Drive & Willow Drive North from 9am to 1pm.

The North Myrtle Beach Market is on Friday’s at 925 1st Ave South from 9am to 1pm.

The Valor Park Market is on Saturday’s at 1120 Farrow Parkway, MB from 12pm to 4pm.

