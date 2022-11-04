Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint.

The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building.

From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group of volunteers gathered to show their love and support of those who have protected and served.

Home Depot employees like Bob Guthy are making it all happen.

Although it was his day off, Guthy said it moved him to help pay it forward.

“I’m going to get emotional,” he said. “It means to me, that all the people, veterans who sacrifice themselves and still sacrifice themselves, we’re giving back something to them.” The Disable American Veterans of Myrtle Beach helps Veterans across the Grand Strand from benefit claims through the VA to other services, like providing wheel chairs.

Members at the center have been wanting to upgrade the current building for some time.

The Home Depot of Murrells Inlet said these projects are in line with the company’s mission to give back Veterans throughout the community.

“And those core values are doing the right thing and giving back,” said the Murrells Inlet Home Depot Assistant Manager, Gretchen Sankovich. “And we want to make sure that we’re doing that. We’re out in the community helping our veteran partners and whatever they need.”

The team gathered to paint and stain two recent assembled handicap ramps and surprise the center with a new flag garden. They also beautified the center with fresh flowers.

Michael DiLeo is a Commander of the Chapter 30 DAV.

He said words can’t describe how appreciative they are.

“I can’t say enough, we we’ve been waiting for this day and we’re so excited about it,” he said.

DiLeo invites all Veterans to join their chapter meetings on the first Thursday of every month to learn more about their services.

