US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

This undated photo provided by Michelle Stevens shows Anita Green, a transgender woman who sued...
This undated photo provided by Michelle Stevens shows Anita Green, a transgender woman who sued the Miss United States of America pageant after she said the organization denied her entry into its Oregon pageant because she is transgender. The 9th U.S. Circuit ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, that forcing the pageant to include transgender contestants would illegally infringe on the organization's free speech right to express what it considers to be an ideal vision of womanhood. (Michelle Stevens via AP)(Michelle Stevens | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about “what it means to be a woman.”

Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019.

Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.

