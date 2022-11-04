Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000.

Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000.

According to officials, someone purchased one of the three $50,000 tickets at a Pitt Stop in Irmo. Another was bought from a QuikTrip in Rock Hill. The final $50,000 ticket was a Double Play sold at a Spinx in Greer.

Residents in South Carolina interested in playing Powerball can purchase a ticket at most grocery and convenience stores. The next drawing is this Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
Christopher George Boone
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

An ancient Christian monastery uncovered on Siniyah Island in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab...
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in Middle East
Candidates across South Carolina were tailgating with fans at Coastal Carolina's football game...
Candidates tailgate with Coastal Carolina fans, voters
.
VIDEO: Florence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating